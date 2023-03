Ferdinand's Catholic legacy, a large wooden cross, is housed in a stone rotunda (built in 1841). The crucifix on show is said to contain remnants from a cross Magellan planted on the shores of Cebu in 1521. A painting on the ceiling of the rotunda shows Magellan erecting the cross (actually, the locals are doing all the work – Magellan's just standing around). After the Santo Niño, this is the most venerated religious relic in Cebu.