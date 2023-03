Established in 1565 under the command of Miguel López de Legazpi, conqueror of the Philippines, Fort San Pedro has served as an army garrison, a rebel stronghold, prison camp and the city zoo. Today's partly ruined structure, dating from the late 18th century, includes an impressive gateway, a small section of ramparts and a small museum. Its peaceful walled garden is a perfect retreat from the chaos and madness of downtown Cebu, especially at sunset.

It's walking distance from Cebu's port area.