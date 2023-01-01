Museo Sugbo

This excellent museum comprises several galleries in a sturdy old coral-stone building that was Cebu's provincial jail from 1870 to 2004. Rooms are dedicated to eras in Cebu's history. The American-era gallery contains an interesting collection of letters and memorabilia from Thomas Sharpe, one of 1065 teachers known as Thomasites who arrived in the early days of the American period to fulfil President McKinley's pledge to 'educate the Filipinos'.

Upstairs a WWII gallery contains an American bomb that was dropped in Cebu, Japanese propaganda newspapers and a Purple Heart and Bronze Star earned by local Uldrico Cabahug. There's a cafe and a gift shop in the museum compound.