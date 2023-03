This well-presented museum is best known for its anthropological and archaeological exhibits, including displays depicting the 16th-century practice of artificial skull deformation on infants for aesthetic reasons. We'll let you be the judge of that. There are ancient boat coffins dug up in Anda, Bohol, in the 1970s, and some fascinating limestone burial jars dating from about the 6th century. Note the covers – carved phalluses for men, roofs for women, faces for datu (chiefs).

