Casa Gorordo Museum

Downtown, in a quiet residential area, this museum was originally a private home (built in the 1850s). Later it was purchased by the Gorordos, one of Cebu's leading families, and served as the residence of the archbishop of Cebu. The lower part of the house has walls of Mactan coral stone and the stunning upper-storey living quarters are pure Philippine hardwood, held together with wooden pegs. Inside the renovated building there's fine antique furniture plus paintings, historic photos.

There are various entrance packages, some include an audio guided tour and a drink in the adjacent cafe. Informative guides are available too; they're well-versed in local history.