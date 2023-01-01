Jumalon Butterfly Sanctuary

This impressive butterfly sanctuary, in tropical gardens surrounding the home of late founder Julian Jumalon, harbours more than 55 species, though numbers vary depending on the season. You'll receive a lecture and tour showing you butterflies in various stages of their life cycle, and butterfly collections and artworks made from damaged butterfly wings – even a presidential portrait! It's 4km west of the downtown area, around P110 in a taxi.

The best time for viewing is the morning, and the best time of year is from June to February, when the butterflies are breeding.