Welcome to Puerto Princesa
The city is geographically immense. The underground river in Sabang, some 60km away to the northwest, technically lies within municipality limits (hence the official name: Puerto Princesa Subterranean River). Filipinos arrive in droves to book overpriced day trips to the underground river out of Puerto. You're better off staying in idyllic Sabang and launching your trip there.
Underground River Tour including Lunch from Puerto Princesa
The incredible Puerto Princesa Underground River is one of the seven wonders of nature and a must to any visitor to the Philippines. The cave formations are spectacular and are considered to be one of the most complex cave systems in the world. The river runs through it for 8.2 kilometers. You’ll have an incredible experience exploring the caves of Underground River and our boatman/tour guide will help make this a very fun and interesting day. A great buffet lunch is included. Typical Itinerary;7am: – Underground River Tour pick-up8.30am: Stopover at the Halfway point10am: Arrival at Ugong Rock (optional tour)12pm: Arrival at Sabang Wharf, Lunch and Leisure time2pm: Underground River tour4pm: Departure in Sabang Wharf from the Underground River Park5.30pm: Arrival in Puerto Princesa
Palawan Underground River Cruise, Zipline from Puerto Princesa
A driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel in Puerto Princesa in early morning and head to Underground River, one of the six World Heritage sites of the Philippines and a natural wonder in Palawan Island. Embark on the river cruise where you will see an entrance in a stone cliff, half submerged by a saltwater lake that feeds directly to the ocean. Explore the longest navigable subterranean river in the world, completely underground, with unique rock formations all along the way. With a torch, you will see the important parts of this fascinating natural wonder. Next, depart for Ugong Rock for more adventurous activity. Ugong Rock is a 75ft limestone formation in the midst of farmlands and karst forests. It contains interesting stalagmites and stalactites and other geological richness. Enter through several caves until reaching the top and enjoy the 360 degree breathtaking view of the countryside. End the tour with the sharp zip-line from the top of the rock downward. After a fun activity, your driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely.
Puerto Princesa Fireflies Watching with Dinner
Our driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or agreed meeting point at 6pm by air-conditioned minivan and head to Iwahig River located 45 minute drive from Puerto Princesa town.Upon arrival and register at the waiting area, then the staff will provide the life vests before hop on the paddle boat. Your boatman will paddle along the river and show you the fireflies blinking on top of the mangrove tree like a Christmas lights. You will also learn fascinating facts about these flashers from your informative tour guide. Please note that no flash photography as this will disturb the fireflies and causing them to leave the area immediately. Dinner is included and your driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely.
Half-Day City Tour from Puerto Princesa
This 4-hour tour will give you a glimpse of Puerto Princesa City, a tropical paradise with a bustling urban center that will provide you with the perfect getaway destination. Take a chance to visit the Immaculate Conception Cathedral that was built in 1961, and adjacent to the church is the Plaza Cuartle, a grim reminder of World War II. Drop by at Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (Crocodile Farm) to witness the areas of the research center which will give you the opportunity to see crocodiles of numerous ages and sizes. After that, ready your taste buds for delicious baked goodies from Baker’s Hill. This is a grea treat for your sweet-tooth.Explore and relax in Mitra’s Ranch, a spacious property with a log cabin and a beautiful veranda right across the Honda Bay.You may also choose to visit the Butterfly Garden, feel free to lose yourself in spectacular garden filled with amazing plants. The main features are the lovely and colorful butterflies of all sizes.Before the tour ends, you will be able to buy your souvenirs in Binuatan Creation and Tiangge-Tiangge a famous one-stop-shop in Puerto Princesa.
Private Puerto Princesa City Tour in Palawan
This private orientation tour of Puerto Princesa, one of the three areas in Palawan, includes a drive down Rizal Avenue, the city’s main street and commercial center, passing by Mendoza Mini Park, to the wharf and Port Area. Brief stops are made at the State College museum, the crocodile farm, the pineapple fiber weavers, the market and the Iwahig Penal Colony, also known as the “prison without walls” as this is a village where prisoners on good behaviour live with their families and work in the farms.Our local guide will help you understand Puerto Princesa and see all it has to offer. Lunch is also included.
Private El Nido Island Hopping Tour from Puerto Princesa City
This 20-hour tour takes off from Palawan's Capital City, Puerto Princesa at around 3 a.m. You'll hop on a private tourist van that will take you to the northern town of El Nido. A tour guide will accompany you on your journey, so you may still sleep on the way there. Breakfast is included in the package, and this will be served upon arrival in El Nido. After having a hearty meal, your island-hopping tour will commence. To fully immerse yourself in the underwater world, snorkel gears shall be provided as well. You'll get to visit up to 10 destinations which includes coves, islands, reefs, and beaches. The lunch menu consists of seafood, fruit, and vegetables, although you may also request for beef or pork beforehand. There will be restaurants and stores on the islands should you wish to buy other food.Before heading back to Puerto Princesa, you may take a refreshing shower from one of the accommodations in downtown El Nido. Your trip back will be around 5 or 6 p.m., and you'll reach your hotel before midnight. Dinner is not included in the package, however you may have it (own expense) while in El Nido or on the way back.