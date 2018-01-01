Private El Nido Island Hopping Tour from Puerto Princesa City

This 20-hour tour takes off from Palawan's Capital City, Puerto Princesa at around 3 a.m. You'll hop on a private tourist van that will take you to the northern town of El Nido. A tour guide will accompany you on your journey, so you may still sleep on the way there. Breakfast is included in the package, and this will be served upon arrival in El Nido. After having a hearty meal, your island-hopping tour will commence. To fully immerse yourself in the underwater world, snorkel gears shall be provided as well. You'll get to visit up to 10 destinations which includes coves, islands, reefs, and beaches. The lunch menu consists of seafood, fruit, and vegetables, although you may also request for beef or pork beforehand. There will be restaurants and stores on the islands should you wish to buy other food.Before heading back to Puerto Princesa, you may take a refreshing shower from one of the accommodations in downtown El Nido. Your trip back will be around 5 or 6 p.m., and you'll reach your hotel before midnight. Dinner is not included in the package, however you may have it (own expense) while in El Nido or on the way back.