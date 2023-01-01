Iwahig Prison & Penal Farm

About 15km from Puerto, this penal colony invites visitors to drop in and mingle with the prisoners. In the gymnasium of the central compound, inmates sell souvenirs and perform flamboyant dance routines for tour groups; these are definitely worth seeing if you can time it right. From the central compound, make your way 3km through agricultural fields to pleasant Balasahan Natural Pools, a swimming hole fed by a small waterfall.

Prisoners wear differently coloured T-shirts depending on whether they are minimum-, medium- or maximum-security inmates. The prison entrance is just off the National Hwy; register here and proceed about 3km to the central compound. You'll need private transport to get here (tricycle about P700 round trip from Puerto).