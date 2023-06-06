Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Palawan’s bustling capital is mainly a gateway to El Nido and the beaches of the west coast, but “Puerto” does have enough diversions to warrant a day or two if you’re passing through. A rising food scene, some nightlife along main drag Rizal Ave, and a growing number of boutique hotels increase the appeal.
Puerto Princesa
About 15km from Puerto, this penal colony invites visitors to drop in and mingle with the prisoners. In the gymnasium of the central compound, inmates…
Puerto Princesa
Just east of the centre, this is an interesting, privately owned museum set up by Eugenio Mendoza, whose father was a member of the Fighting 1000, a group…
Palawan Butterfly Eco Garden & Tribal Village
Puerto Princesa
One half of this is a lovely garden where you can see different species of fluttering butterflies. The other half is set up for interaction with members…
Puerto Princesa
Behind the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral (c 1872), this restored WWII garrison is the site of an open-air war museum and shrine to American prisoners of…
Palawan Wildlife Rescue & Conservation Center
Puerto Princesa
This wildlife reserve is a complex of concrete buildings and outdoor pens that house hundreds of crocs, from newly hatched to scary behemoths. Guided…
Environmental Enforcement Museum
Puerto Princesa
In the Pasyar Travel & Tours complex, this is a worthy and important museum that displays confiscated chainsaws, boats, dynamite and (sometimes) animals…
Puerto Princesa
This beach, on the northern side of the isthmus, has several hundred metres of white sand and shallow water good for swimming. Jeepneys from San Jose…
Puerto Princesa
Housed in the old City Hall building adjacent to Mendoza Park, this newly modernised museum has two floors of exhibits about the ethnological and…
Get to the heart of Puerto Princesa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Philippines $25.99
in partnership with getyourguide