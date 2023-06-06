Puerto Princesa

Malvar Road street scene at public market, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Palawan’s bustling capital is mainly a gateway to El Nido and the beaches of the west coast, but “Puerto” does have enough diversions to warrant a day or two if you’re passing through. A rising food scene, some nightlife along main drag Rizal Ave, and a growing number of boutique hotels increase the appeal.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Iwahig Prison & Penal Farm

    Iwahig Prison & Penal Farm

    Puerto Princesa

    About 15km from Puerto, this penal colony invites visitors to drop in and mingle with the prisoners. In the gymnasium of the central compound, inmates…

  • World War II Museum

    World War II Museum

    Puerto Princesa

    Just east of the centre, this is an interesting, privately owned museum set up by Eugenio Mendoza, whose father was a member of the Fighting 1000, a group…

  • Plaza Cuartel

    Plaza Cuartel

    Puerto Princesa

    Behind the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral (c 1872), this restored WWII garrison is the site of an open-air war museum and shrine to American prisoners of…

  • Environmental Enforcement Museum

    Environmental Enforcement Museum

    Puerto Princesa

    In the Pasyar Travel & Tours complex, this is a worthy and important museum that displays confiscated chainsaws, boats, dynamite and (sometimes) animals…

  • Nagtabon Beach

    Nagtabon Beach

    Puerto Princesa

    This beach, on the northern side of the isthmus, has several hundred metres of white sand and shallow water good for swimming. Jeepneys from San Jose…

  • Palawan Museum

    Palawan Museum

    Puerto Princesa

    Housed in the old City Hall building adjacent to Mendoza Park, this newly modernised museum has two floors of exhibits about the ethnological and…

