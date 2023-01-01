World War II Museum

Just east of the centre, this is an interesting, privately owned museum set up by Eugenio Mendoza, whose father was a member of the Fighting 1000, a group of local guerrillas who fought the Japanese (his father was ultimately beheaded). The museum is chock-full of war memorabilia and has tributes to the Fighting 1000 and the 143 Americans who died in the notorious Palawan Massacre at Plaza Cuartel – which has its own open-air museum detailing Palawan's strategically important role in WWII.