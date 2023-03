Behind the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral (c 1872), this restored WWII garrison is the site of an open-air war museum and shrine to American prisoners of war burned alive here by the Japanese on 14 December 1944 – an incident known as the Palawan Massacre. Only 11 of the 154 survived.

Large placards display photos of the war years and outline Palawan's strategically important role in WWII.