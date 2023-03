One half of this is a lovely garden where you can see different species of fluttering butterflies. The other half is set up for interaction with members of the Palaw'an tribe, who sell crafts and play instruments and conduct demonstrations. There are also some interesting insect displays, and a few sad cages with rescued Palawan bearcats and other animals. It's popular with tour groups.

It's about 5km north of town, just off the National Hwy – heading out of Puerto, take the South Rd.