These actually consist of some 64 falls along the Estrella River, which is fed by Mt Victoria. The lowest falls are easy to reach – they are in Estrella River Park, just a 15-miniute drive off the National Hwy. To reach the more remote falls requires three days of trekking. A day hike taking in about 14 falls is also possible. The turnoff to the River Park is about 8km north of Narra.