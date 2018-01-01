Welcome to Bohol
Boholanos still affectionately call their province the ‘Republic of Bohol’, in reference to the island’s short-lived independence at the turn of the 19th century. It's an appropriate appellation – today's successors of the republic are fierce protectors of Bohol's distinctive cultural heritage. The 7.2-magnitude 2013 earthquake killed more than 200 people and destroyed several of the island's majestic Spanish-era churches. Reconstruction is ongoing and is likely to continue for the next few years, but otherwise few obvious effects of the quake are visible.
Top experiences in Bohol
Bohol activities
Bohol Countryside Full-Day Tour
Chocolate Hills: The world-renowned cone-shaped Chocolate Hills is Natures expression of beauty, mystery and romance and a provinces signature attraction. It consist of approximately 1,268 hay cock hills with height ranging from 40 to 120 meters. Formed centuries ago by tidal movements.Man Made Forest: The Bohol Forest is a man-made mahogany forest stretching in a two-kilometer stretch of densely planted Mahogany trees located in the border of Loboc and Bilar towns. Before and after this man-made forest are the naturally grown forests of Loboc and Bilar which are thick with a kaleidoscope of green foliage, different species of trees and giant ferns lining the road. Tarsier Encounter: This is the oldest known mammal to walk the planet known as the "midget monkey of the Philippines". A midget monkey with big round eyes, it is only found in the island province of Bohol in the Visayas region. Measuring from 4 to 5 inches, it has a tail that is longer than its body.Loboc River Cruising: The one-hour cruise takes the diners to an hour-long lunch or dinner buffet with the great views of the Loboc river. Onboard the covered raft, a sumptuous Bohol-inspired dishes paired with a pair of musician and singer combo for entertainment.Baclayon Church: Construction began in 1717 where some 200 native forced laborers (obras pias) cut and dragged coral blocks from the sea, using only bamboos in moving and lifting the stones in position. Millions of white eggs were said to have been used as cement.Blood Compact Site: This statue commemorates the Blood Compact between Sikatuna and Legaspi. A drop of blood drawn from a small incision in the arm of each of the two chiefs and in the presence of the followers of both, each chief drank the portion containing the blood of the other.
Bohol Tour: Chocolate Hills, Tarsier Spotting, River Cruise
Your Bohol Island day trip begins with pickup from your hotel by air-conditioned coach. With your knowledgeable guide, tour Bohol’s scenic countryside, starting from the island’s capital city of Tagbilaran.This tour takes in many sights, including the bronze statue known as the Blood Compact Monument, a landmark commemorating the first treaty of friendship between the Spanish and Filipinos. Visit the Baclayon Church, built in 1595, and admire its traditional Spanish colonial architecture. Explore its neighboring museum with your guide to see relics dating back to the 16th century. Next, drive under the lush foliage of mahogany trees in a man-made forest prized for its timber, and pass green farmland and villages surrounded by local nipa palms. When you reach Bilar, your guide accompanies you to a butterfly conservation center that showcases a variety of Philippine butterflies, including about half of the 300 species found on Bohol. Marvel at these colorful creatures as they roam freely over 7 acres (3 hectares) of butterfly habitat and feast on nectar-rich flowers. From a viewing deck above, take note of the cone-shaped Chocolate Hills in the distance.You’ll get up close to the thousand or so limestone mounds after a scenic driving tour through the island’s interior to Carmen. Then enjoy more fabulous views over Bohol from the Chocolate Hills viewpoint. To remember this magnificent panorama, get creative and take an off-the-wall snapshot of yourself with the hills as a backdrop. Continue by coach to Loboc and board a catamaran for a 50-minute cruise on the Loboc River, and enjoy an authentic lunch of Filipino specialties served on board the boat, buffet-style. Relax as you view nature’s splendor, including graceful rolling hills, coconut trees and green nipa palms lining the riverbanks. Your guide can help you spot tiny Philippine tarsiers playing on the riverbank — with a gentle demeanor and large, bulbous eyes, the world’s second-smallest primate isn’t easy to find.Afterward, make a brief stop in the coastal town of Loay to observe several backyard industries of the former fishing village. See the making of bolo hatchets, used for farming and woodcutting, and learn about the manual construction of nipa palm roofing materials.Your Bohol tour ends with the return drive to Tagbilaran and drop-off at your selected Bohol hotel.
Private Bohol and Chocolate Hills with Loboc River Cruise
You will depart from your resort early in the morning for a day trip that will introduce you to the wonders of Bohol. First stop is the Philippine Tarsier Foundation in the town of Corella, which serves as a refuge for the smallest primate in the world, the tarsier. Observe these rare, nocturnal creatures in their natural habitat and be amazed by their agility as they move about, leaping from one tree to the other, and swivel their heads nearly 360 degrees.Then proceed to Baclayon, make a short stop at the historical Blood Compact site, where Spain’s Miguel Lopez de Legazpi and Datu Sikatuna, a native chieftain, sealed their friendship with a symbolic drink. In Baclayon, visit a centuries-old stone church that houses a museum containing a collection of religious art, ecclesiastical vestments, as well as librettos of church music inscribed in Latin on animal skins. You will pass by Bilar man-made forest, a thick undergrowth of towering mahogany trees grown on the fringes of the highway leading to the Chocolate Hills, the country’s geological wonder. From a distance, these hills look like huge candy drops that change in color with the season, and are aptly named ‘chocolate’ when the hill grasses turn deep brown in summer. We will hike up to the viewpoint for a bird’s eye view of the surrounding area before moving on to Loboc River where a cruise downstream on a floating restaurant is made more enjoyable with a delectable lunch served on board. We will return to the hotel by late afternoon.
Private Bohol Evening Firefly Watching Cruise
Upon hotel pickup, start your private evening tour with dinner at the Bee Farm Restaurant on Panglao Island. Relax during the 1-hour drive from Bohol by air-conditioned minivan, and then enjoy ocean views as you delight in a gourmet organic meal served by friendly staff.Following dinner, your private tour continues to the Abatan River. Here, board a pump boat that takes you downriver at a leisurely pace. Along the riverbanks, you’ll soon notice trees festooned with myriad lights of fireflies, at times covering the entire foliage of the trees — truly an awesome sight and one only Mother Nature can present. Marvel at the tiny, twinkling lights blinking in the darkness. Relax amid the lush scenery as you experience a memorable encounter with these enchanting winged beetles.This natural occurrence has long been a local sight, but it has more recently been recognized as a unique and wondrous spectacle for city dwellers and tourists alike. During the migration season, you can even catch a glimpse of birds sleeping among the branches of the mangrove trees that line the river. Your boat ride lasts about an hour, and you’ll be driven back to your hotel afterward with the captivating image of fireflies in your mind’s eye.
Bohol Day Tour with Round-Trip Transfers from Cebu
The meeting point of the pick up is at your hotel's lobby. Our tour assistance will escort you at the Port to give you the round trip ferry tickets and the tour confirmation vouchers. Travel time from Cebu to Tagbilaran, Bohol is approximately a 2-hour travel. Upon arrival in Tagbilaran Port, your tour guide will be at the arrival waiting area holding a signage with your name on it. The tour starts at a tarsier sanctuary and end on a boat while you munch on a delicious meal while cruising. The sanctuary that you'll visit is home to the famous Philippine tarsier, a type of primate that has big eyes. Apart from that, you'll be visiting the Blood Compact Marker, Heritage Churches, and see the famous Chocolate Hills. After the tour, your tour guide will assist you for your return trip to Cebu. She/he will give you the return ferry tickets. Upon arrival in Cebu, another driver will pick you up, then travel back to your hotel safely.
Bohol Countryside Tour from Cebu
