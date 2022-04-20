Panglao Island

Philippines, Bohol island, View of Alona beach at Panglao

Low-lying sun-baked Panglao Island is generally associated with Alona Beach, a busy holiday resort on the southern side of the island. Alona is renowned for its nightlife, and there's a real buzz about the place on weekends when Filipinos cruise into town to join vacationing Koreans and Europeans.

  Danao Beach

    Danao Beach

    Panglao Island

    Far more mellow than its noisy neighbour Alona, Danao Beach consists of patches of fine white sand backed by coconut palms – it's an idyllic tropical…

  Alona Beach

    Alona Beach

    Panglao Island

    This broad sandy beach, with its dreamy south-facing horizon, has boomed in popularity in recent years and is now lined with resort hotels, bars and…

