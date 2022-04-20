Shop
Low-lying sun-baked Panglao Island is generally associated with Alona Beach, a busy holiday resort on the southern side of the island. Alona is renowned for its nightlife, and there's a real buzz about the place on weekends when Filipinos cruise into town to join vacationing Koreans and Europeans.
Panglao Island
Far more mellow than its noisy neighbour Alona, Danao Beach consists of patches of fine white sand backed by coconut palms – it's an idyllic tropical…
Panglao Island
This broad sandy beach, with its dreamy south-facing horizon, has boomed in popularity in recent years and is now lined with resort hotels, bars and…
