Lamanok Island

This island 7km north of Anda has several anthropologically important cave paintings – made with bare hands – that date back tens of thousands of years. Travel 15 minutes by habal-habal or tricycle to the jumping-off point, where small boats bring you out to the island. On the island a small information centre will arrange your tour, which involves walking and canoeing through caves to see these ancient rock paintings as well as old dugout coffins and fossilised giant clams.