This island 7km north of Anda has several anthropologically important cave paintings – made with bare hands – that date back tens of thousands of years. Travel 15 minutes by habal-habal or tricycle to the jumping-off point, where small boats bring you out to the island. On the island a small information centre will arrange your tour, which involves walking and canoeing through caves to see these ancient rock paintings as well as old dugout coffins and fossilised giant clams.
Lamanok Island
Bohol
