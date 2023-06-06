Overview

Home to majestic mountains, glistening beaches, steaming hot springs and fantastic seafood, South Korea’s second-largest city is a rollicking port town with tons to offer. From casual tent bars and chic designer cafes to fish markets teeming with every species imaginable, Busan (부산) has something for all tastes. Rugged mountain ranges slice through the urban landscape, and events such as the Busan International Film Festival underscore the city’s desire to be a global meeting place.