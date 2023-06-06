Busan

Busan Cityscape

Home to majestic mountains, glistening beaches, steaming hot springs and fantastic seafood, South Korea’s second-largest city is a rollicking port town with tons to offer. From casual tent bars and chic designer cafes to fish markets teeming with every species imaginable, Busan (부산) has something for all tastes. Rugged mountain ranges slice through the urban landscape, and events such as the Busan International Film Festival underscore the city’s desire to be a global meeting place.

Must-see attractions

    Beomeo-sa

    Busan

    This magnificent temple is Busan’s best sight. Despite its city location, Beomeo-sa is a world away from the urban jungle, with beautiful architecture set…

    Jagalchi Fish Market

    Busan

    Anyone with a love of seafood and a tolerance for powerful odours could easily spend an hour exploring the country’s largest fish market. Narrow lanes…

    Gamcheon Culture Village

    Busan

    This historically rich, mountainside slum became a tourist destination after an arty makeover in 2009, when students decided to brighten up the…

  • Haeundae beach, Busan

    Haeundae

    Busan

    Haeundae is the country’s most famous beach. During the peak August travel season, umbrellas mushroom across the 2km-long beach while frolickers fill the…

  • Songdo Marine Cable Car Busan city with Haeundae beach at sunset in Busan, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.

    Songdo Marine Cable Car

    Busan

    Originally launched in 1964 as Korea's first cable car, the Songdo Beach attraction reopened in 2017, measuring a distance of 1.62km – four times what it…

  • Seokbul-sa

    Seokbul-sa

    Busan

    Hard to find, difficult to reach and a wonder to behold, this hermitage has Buddhist images meticulously etched into stone. Visually powerful in scale and…

  • Geumjeong Fortress

    Geumjeong Fortress

    Busan

    Travellers climbing Geumjeong-san (금정산; Geumjeong Mountain) expecting to see a fort will be disappointed because there isn’t one. Geumjeong Fortress…

  • Geumgang Park Cable Car

    Geumgang Park Cable Car

    Busan

    Add this cable car to your list of must-do activities. The panoramic view of development coursing through valleys of verdant mountains is breathtaking. On…

Latest stories from Busan

Platters of fish and small bowls of Korean food on a table. Thanks to its oceanside location, Busan's culinary scene is anchored on seafood © MaSovaida Morgan / Lonely Planet

Food

Bites of Busan: unique eats in Korea’s seaside city

Jun 4, 2018 • 6 min read

