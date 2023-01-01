Songdo Marine Cable Car

Originally launched in 1964 as Korea's first cable car, the Songdo Beach attraction reopened in 2017, measuring a distance of 1.62km – four times what it was before its 1988 closure. There are 39 cars – 13 of them with glass floors – that traverse emerald waters, offering for surreal views of the hillsides and cliffs. The journey starts from a station next to Songnim Park on Songdo's east side, ending at an observatory station at Amnam Park in the west.

Take metro line 1 to Jagalchi Station, exit 2. Turn left at the corner, walk 50m and cross the street to Chungmudonggyocharo bus stop. Take buses 7, 26, 71 or 96 and get off at the Songdo Beach bus stop.