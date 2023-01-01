Busan Museum of Movies

The museum opened in July 2017 as the first film exhibition and experience in South Korea. Inside, visitors can pose with statues of their favourite superheroes as well as experience different aspects of moviemaking, including an interactive green-screen room and a 'movie-karaoke' studio where you can add your own voiceover to popular film clips. The virtual reality room, where visitors watch films through special VR glasses, is also a hit. It's the perfect indoor activity for adults and children alike.

Last entrance at 5pm.