Jinhae Gunhangje Festival pink cherry blossom festival in South Korea Jinhae, South Korea. 1626438141 View of Yeojwacheon Stream during the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival pink cherry blossom festival in South Korea Jinhae, South Korea.

© thanyarat07 / Getty

Yeojwacheon Stream

Gyeongsangnam-do

Come springtime, cherry blossoms can be found more and more throughout Korea, as more and more trees are being planted. Yet Jinhae, a district of Gyeongnam’s capital city Changwon, is still known as the quintessential viewing spot, drawing visitors from all across the country. At Yeojwacheon, the cherry blossom trees that line the stream give the effect of a flower tunnel. In particular, the Romance Bridge, a filming site for the K-drama Romance, is a popular photo spot, along with an old train.

