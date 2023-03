In Geoje-si, this modest but worthwhile museum provides hard-to-find information about the POW camp experience during the Korean War. Just by the gate is a tourist info centre that has maps but no English-speaking staff. The new Geoje Tour Monorail is accessed here.

From the Gohyeon intercity bus terminal, it's a 30-minute walk; a ₩5000 taxi ride will get you here in a few minutes.