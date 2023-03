Haegeumgang, a collection of breathtaking rocky islets and a jagged coastline, forms part of the Hallyeo Maritime National Park – famous for life-affirming sunrises, stirring sunsets and exhilarating drives. About an hour by car from Geoje-si, the road to Haegeumgang is filled with twists and turns requiring caution as drivers occasionally stop in unusual places to admire ocean views or buy snacks from roadside vendors.