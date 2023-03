Bijindo is actually two islands joined together by a sand bridge, which makes for some outstanding photography. It's a popular getaway destination for couples and families looking for a place to picnic amid sandy beaches and a quiet sense of bliss. Weekends and summer months can be busy and less blissful. Local accommodation is available but expensive.

The ferry crossing (return ₩17,250, departs 7am, 11am and 2.30pm) takes one hour.