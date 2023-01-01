Hallyeosudo Cable Car

Stretching out 1975m, this is Korea’s longest cable-car ride. Near the top of Mireuk-san (461m), the view of Hallyeo Maritime National Park is dramatic. If you’re up for a two-hour hike, buy a one-way ticket, walk down the back end of the mountain and head towards the Undersea Tunnel. Pick up a map from the booth near the ticket window. If you’re coming here on the weekend, arrive early because wait times can be long.

The cable-car ticket office is a ₩7000 taxi ride from the passenger ferry terminal and ₩10,000 from the intercity bus terminal.