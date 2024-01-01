Hakdong Mongdol Beach

Gyeongsangnam-do

The black-pebble beach in Hakdong is a cosy destination for family outings and romantic getaways, about 30 minutes by car from Geoje-si. Summer crowds flock to the 1.2km-long beach to laze on the bumpy rocks (bring a thick blanket), throw stones and fish off the pier. The rest of the year is rather quiet.

  • Saryangdo

    Saryangdo

    26.15 MILES

    Jagged ridges, 400m-high peaks, ropes, ladders and awe-inspiring views await travellers looking for a challenging hike. Most travellers disembark the…

  • Hallyeosudo Cable Car

    Hallyeosudo Cable Car

    12.79 MILES

    Stretching out 1975m, this is Korea’s longest cable-car ride. Near the top of Mireuk-san (461m), the view of Hallyeo Maritime National Park is dramatic…

  • Yeonhwado

    Yeonhwado

    18.63 MILES

    Peaceful and remote, Yeonhwado is a small island ideal for three-hour hikes. From the ferry (return ₩18,400, one hour, departs 6.30am, 9.30am,11am, 1pm…

  • Bijindo

    Bijindo

    10.96 MILES

    Bijindo is actually two islands joined together by a sand bridge, which makes for some outstanding photography. It's a popular getaway destination for…

  • Haegeumgang

    Haegeumgang

    3.42 MILES

    Haegeumgang, a collection of breathtaking rocky islets and a jagged coastline, forms part of the Hallyeo Maritime National Park – famous for life…

  • Oedo Botania

    Oedo Botania

    4.1 MILES

    Geojedo's busiest tourist attraction is a tiny island-sized botanical garden 4km off the coast. It’s popular with Korean travellers, but unless you…

  • Historic Park of Geoje POW Camp

    Historic Park of Geoje POW Camp

    7.03 MILES

    In Geoje-si, this modest but worthwhile museum provides hard-to-find information about the POW camp experience during the Korean War. Just by the gate is…

  • Gangguan

    Gangguan

    13.22 MILES

    Gangguan is not the only harbour in the city, but it's the prettiest. It’s also a busy pier anchored by a promenade that serves multiple civic functions,…

View more attractions

