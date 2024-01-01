The black-pebble beach in Hakdong is a cosy destination for family outings and romantic getaways, about 30 minutes by car from Geoje-si. Summer crowds flock to the 1.2km-long beach to laze on the bumpy rocks (bring a thick blanket), throw stones and fish off the pier. The rest of the year is rather quiet.
Hakdong Mongdol Beach
Gyeongsangnam-do
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.15 MILES
Jagged ridges, 400m-high peaks, ropes, ladders and awe-inspiring views await travellers looking for a challenging hike. Most travellers disembark the…
12.79 MILES
Stretching out 1975m, this is Korea’s longest cable-car ride. Near the top of Mireuk-san (461m), the view of Hallyeo Maritime National Park is dramatic…
18.63 MILES
Peaceful and remote, Yeonhwado is a small island ideal for three-hour hikes. From the ferry (return ₩18,400, one hour, departs 6.30am, 9.30am,11am, 1pm…
10.96 MILES
Bijindo is actually two islands joined together by a sand bridge, which makes for some outstanding photography. It's a popular getaway destination for…
3.42 MILES
Haegeumgang, a collection of breathtaking rocky islets and a jagged coastline, forms part of the Hallyeo Maritime National Park – famous for life…
4.1 MILES
Geojedo's busiest tourist attraction is a tiny island-sized botanical garden 4km off the coast. It’s popular with Korean travellers, but unless you…
Historic Park of Geoje POW Camp
7.03 MILES
In Geoje-si, this modest but worthwhile museum provides hard-to-find information about the POW camp experience during the Korean War. Just by the gate is…
13.22 MILES
Gangguan is not the only harbour in the city, but it's the prettiest. It’s also a busy pier anchored by a promenade that serves multiple civic functions,…
11.46 MILES
Sharp cliffs and crashing waves on dramatic rock formations make this a worthwhile journey. At low tide, walk across the land bridge and climb to the…
12.86 MILES
Set aside an hour or more to enjoy the views atop this mountain beside Gangguan harbour. On the way up, you'll pass a modest sculpture park with 15 pieces…
