Jagged ridges, 400m-high peaks, ropes, ladders and awe-inspiring views await travellers looking for a challenging hike. Most travellers disembark the ferry (return ₩10,000, 40 minutes, departs 7.30am, 9.30am, noon, 2pm and 4.10pm) on Saryandgo and catch a bus to the other side of the island to begin the five-hour trek.

From Tongyeong's bus terminal, catch bus 10-5 (₩1200, 40 minutes) or a taxi (₩14,000, 20 minutes) to the Gaochi ferry terminal (가오치 사량도행 여객터미널).