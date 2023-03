In the centre of town stands this national treasure, Korea’s largest single-storey wooden structure (75m long and 14m high). The beautiful pavilion, first constructed in 1599 with 68 pillars supporting its massive roof, was originally used for receiving officials and for holding ceremonies.

On the right, a small but modern museum focuses on Admiral Yi Sun-sin (1545–98) and has maps explaining his naval tactics and victories over Japan in the 1590s.