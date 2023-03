Seonam-sa is a quiet hermitage dating back to AD 529, where the monks study and try to preserve the old ways. Below Seonam-sa is Seungseongyo, one of Korea’s most exquisite ancient granite bridges, with a dragon’s head hanging from the top of an arch. A templestay is available. To get here, take bus 1 from Suncheon bus terminal (₩1200, one hour, every 45 minutes).