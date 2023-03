One of Korea's most iconic sights, the Boseong Daehan Dawon Tea Plantation is spectacularly set on a hillside covered with curvy row after row of manicured green tea bushes. It's a popular setting for TV dramas and films. Spring, when the leaves are at their greenest, is the most congenial time to visit.

At the plantation's restaurant you can sample green-tea infused dishes (₩5000 to ₩8000) and drinks.