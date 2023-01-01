Elsewhere traditional markets may be losing out to newer shopping centres, but the Jeongnamjin Saturday Market in Jangheung (장흥) is definitely a happening place. In addition to the usual dried fish and hiking clothes, the market has live music and food stalls – including some run by members of the province's ethnic communities. Come around noon, when things are at their liveliest, then pick up some mandu (dumplings) and join the local families at the picnic tables.

Buses running between Suncheon and Mokpo stop at Jangheung, which is closest to Boseong (₩2600, 30 minutes) and Gangjin (₩2000, 15 minutes). From Jangheung bus terminal it's a 10-minute walk to the market. Head right on the main road, then over the bridge; the market will be on your right.