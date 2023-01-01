Daeheung-sa

This major Zen temple is thought to date back a millenia, but it remained relatively unknown until it became associated with Seosan, a warrior monk who led a group against Japanese invaders between 1592 and 1598. The backdrop of mountains against the temple is said to be a silhouette of Buddha lying down on his back. Trails behind the temple lead to some mountain hermitages, such as Bukmireuk-am, with its Silla-era (850–932) Buddhist stone carvings.

The temple is inside Duryunsan Provincial Park, a 30-minute walk from the bus stop. Templestays are available (from ₩40,000).