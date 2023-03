Picturesque views of Korea's southern coastline reward hikers who scale the rocky path up to the peak, Duryun-bong (630m). The hike, which begins just behind the temple museum at Daeheung-sa, takes 1½ hours. It's a hard scramble near the top; it's an easier descent if you follow the stairs down and pick up the trail at the junction Jinburam.

There's also a cable car that heads up to a different peak, Gogye-bong (638m), but does not operate on windy days.