The southern coast's best beach is a nearly 4km stretch of golden sand backed by a boardwalk and pine trees. There's a popular campground (20 June to 31 August; per person ₩10,000) here, with raised platforms for tents and plenty of showers.

Myeongsasim-ni is on the smaller, neighbouring island of Shinjido; buses (₩1900, 25 minutes, hourly) run here from the Wando bus terminal.