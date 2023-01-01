Goryeo Celadon Museum

The exquisite 800-year-old examples of Goryeo-dynasty celadon on display here look startlingly contemporary. At the back are pottery workshops (Monday to Friday), where visitors can watch artisans at work on various processes. On the right is an excavated kiln site, discovered in 1968, that dates back to the 12th century. The museum and shops outside sell modern-made Goryeo celadon (the Seoul airport sells similar pieces for 10 times the price). The Gangjin Ceramic Festival is held here during midsummer.