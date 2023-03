This area, 4km east of downtown, has a swathe of museums. Just past the museums are the riverside Gatbawi Rocks, which have been heavily eroded into shapes that are supposed to look like two monks wearing reed hats. A pier extends into the river so you can get a good look at this city icon.

Catch the bus (₩1200, 20 minutes, every 30 minutes) from outside the train station (across the street). A taxi costs ₩5000 from the train station.