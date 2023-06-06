Mokpo

The sprawling port city of Mokpo (목포), set on a small peninsula jutting out into the West Sea, is the end of the line for trains and expressway traffic, and a starting point for sea voyages to Jeju-do and the western islands of Dadohae Haesang National Park. Korea’s National Maritime Museum is appropriately located here, and the craggy peaks of Yudalsan Park rear up in the city center, offering splendid sea, city and sunset views.

  National Maritime Museum

    This is the only museum in Korea dedicated to the country’s maritime history. The highlights are two shipwrecks, one dating from the 11th century and the…

  Yudalsan Park

    Right on the coast, this park is filled with rocky cliffs and pavilions, with views across the island-scattered sea. Follow the main path for about 45…

  Gatbawi Culture District

    This area, 4km east of downtown, has a swathe of museums. Just past the museums are the riverside Gatbawi Rocks, which have been heavily eroded into…

  Mokpo Modern History Museum

    This museum is housed in the Mokpo branch of the Japanese Oriental Colonization Company, a building from the 1920s. It takes a hard look at the Japanese…

  Mokpo Natural History Museum

    This museum is aimed at children, with large dinosaur skeletons, live lizards and fish, and thousands of colourful-but-dead butterflies.

  Mokpo Culture & Arts Center

    A grand four-floor atrium building that displays the work of local artists who work in all genres – from traditional ink to colourful modern splodges,…

  Namnong Memorial Hall

    This hall contains a collection of paintings by five generations of the Huh family, including work by Huh Gun, a master of Namjonghwa, a Korean art style…

