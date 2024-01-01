Mokpo Modern History Museum

This museum is housed in the Mokpo branch of the Japanese Oriental Colonization Company, a building from the 1920s. It takes a hard look at the Japanese colonisation of Korea in the early 20th century, telling its story almost entirely through photographs, which also document Mokpo's rapid growth over the last century.

