Right on the coast, this park is filled with rocky cliffs and pavilions, with views across the island-scattered sea. Follow the main path for about 45 minutes to the peak Ildeung-bawi (일등바위). To head down to Yudal Beach, double back to Soyojeong pavilion for the path to Arirang Gogae (아리랑고개), then follow the sign to Nakjo-dae pavilion. From there it’s a 10-minute walk down the steps to the beach.

The beach is just a tiny patch of sand, rocks and seaweed, so the main attractions are the island views (partially spoiled by a bridge) and a smattering of bars and restaurants. Bus 1 and most of the other buses that pass by can take you back to downtown.