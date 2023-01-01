Suncheon-man

At this coastal estuary, inscribed on the Ramsar list of protected wetlands, you can follow walkways through rustling reeds up to an observation hut on a neighbouring hill – a popular sunset viewing spot. Birdwatchers should be on the lookout for hooded cranes, black-faced spoonbills and swans, all of which stop by during their migrations.

If you’d like to get closer to the wildlife, take a birdwatching boat (adult/child ₩8000/4000, 35 minutes, six daily Sunday to Tuesday). There's also a museum with exhibitions on the local ecology.

Buses (₩1200, 20 minutes) leave every 25 minutes from Suncheon bus terminal. This is also a popular place to visit from or on the way to Songgwang-sa.