This small, craggy island, a favourite destination for locals, is covered in bamboo groves and camellia trees. Walking paths wend round the island in about half an hour. Take the lift up to the lighthouse observatory (9.30am to 5.30pm) for the best harbour views. The island is joined to the mainland by a 750m causeway that can be traversed by a road train (adult/child ₩800/500; every 20 minutes; 9am to 5.30pm).

Buses stop at the causeway entrance; otherwise it’s a pleasant 30-minute walk along the coast from Jungang-dong Rotary.