Ssanggye-sa

The visual imagery of this temple is a feast for the eyes and, like any exquisite dinner, should be savoured with deliberation. Stone walls supporting multiple levels of buildings notched into the mountainside, combined with mature trees and a trickling creek, create a pleasant sensory experience. Three gates mark the path to the main hall – take time to read the signs to appreciate the symbolism of your visit.

One of the most attractive temples in the province, it’s a long day trip from Busan. For a relaxed pace, consider an overnight stopover in Jinju or Hadong and an early morning departure to the temple. There are budget rooms and a few restaurants outside the temple entrance.