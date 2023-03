This small but worthwhile national museum inside Jinju Fortress houses a collection of artefacts dating back to the Imjin War (임진왜란; Imjin Wae-ran) – a seven-year bloody tussle between Joseon and Japan's Toyotomi Hideyoshi that began with the latter invading the former in 1592. There's a nifty 3D animated video portraying the invasions; ask for the English-language earphone narration.