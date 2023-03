Local street signs call it a castle, but it’s actually a well-preserved fortress that was partially destroyed during the Japanese invasion of 1592. One of the major battles of that campaign, in which 70,000 Koreans lost their lives, was fought here. Inside the fortress traditional gates and shrines dot the grassy knolls of the heavily wooded park.

The small but interesting Jinju National Museum, inside the fortress, has a worthwhile Imjin War exhibition.