Buril Pokpo

Gyeongsangnam-do

It's an easy day-trip from Jinju to this small water fall in Jirisan. The hike to get there is an easy 3 hours round trip from Ssanggye-sa.

  • Ssanggye-sa

    Ssanggye-sa

    1.15 MILES

    The visual imagery of this temple is a feast for the eyes and, like any exquisite dinner, should be savoured with deliberation. Stone walls supporting…

  • Hwaeom-sa

    Hwaeom-sa

    9.65 MILES

    Founded by priest Yeongi in AD 544 after his return from India, this ancient temple dedicated to the Birojana Buddha is enveloped by the beautiful natural…

  • Naganeup-seong Folk Village

    Naganeup-seong Folk Village

    29.76 MILES

    Among Korea’s many folk villages, Nagan is unique for its setting, surrounded by 1410m of Joseon-period fortress walls, built to protect the inhabitants…

  • Songgwang-sa

    Songgwang-sa

    27.66 MILES

    Songgwang-sa is considered one of the three jewels of Korean Buddhism (along with Tongdo-sa and Haein-sa, in Gyeongsangnam-do). Featured in the Little…

  • Daewon-sa

    Daewon-sa

    10.92 MILES

    Tucked near the eastern border of Jirisan, this temple is an active nunnery where a famed female sanshin (mountain spirit) is thought to reside. A…

  • Jinju Jungang Market

    Jinju Jungang Market

    23.83 MILES

    Traditional market with a fantastic variety of street vendors and indoor shops.

  • Suncheon-man

    Suncheon-man

    26.27 MILES

    At this coastal estuary, inscribed on the Ramsar list of protected wetlands, you can follow walkways through rustling reeds up to an observation hut on a…

  • Jinju Fortress

    Jinju Fortress

    23.5 MILES

    Local street signs call it a castle, but it’s actually a well-preserved fortress that was partially destroyed during the Japanese invasion of 1592. One of…

