Peaceful and remote, Yeonhwado is a small island ideal for three-hour hikes. From the ferry (return ₩18,400, one hour, departs 6.30am, 9.30am,11am, 1pm and 3pm), follow the path left past the brown cow up to the mountain ridge where you'll find Yongmeori, a spectacular arrangement of rocks that look like a dragon's head. There are a couple of minbak (private homes with rooms for rent) here, but Yeonhwado is usually a day trip.