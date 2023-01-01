On the southern tip of Yeongdo (영도; Yeong Island), experience the city’s rugged coastline along a well-groomed walking path. For those less inclined to hoof it, there's a train (adult/child ₩2000/100) that stops at the park's various sights. Yeongdo Lighthouse is the best spot for photograph-worthy views of the cliffs and ocean.

Exit the metro station and walk along the Jagalchi side of the street towards Lotte department store; turn right at the main road. The bus stop (₩1200, bus number 8, 30, 88) is down the street, or take a taxi from the metro station (₩8000).