Millennium Statue

Busan

During the Christmas season, the streets are aglow and the area around the statute might be the most beautiful place in the city for an evening stroll.

    Beomeo-sa

    12.94 MILES

    This magnificent temple is Busan’s best sight. Despite its city location, Beomeo-sa is a world away from the urban jungle, with beautiful architecture set…

    Jagalchi Fish Market

    0.19 MILES

    Anyone with a love of seafood and a tolerance for powerful odours could easily spend an hour exploring the country’s largest fish market. Narrow lanes…

    Gamcheon Culture Village

    0.54 MILES

    This historically rich, mountainside slum became a tourist destination after an arty makeover in 2009, when students decided to brighten up the…

    Haeundae

    8.24 MILES

    Haeundae is the country’s most famous beach. During the peak August travel season, umbrellas mushroom across the 2km-long beach while frolickers fill the…

    Songdo Marine Cable Car

    1.64 MILES

    Originally launched in 1964 as Korea's first cable car, the Songdo Beach attraction reopened in 2017, measuring a distance of 1.62km – four times what it…

    Seokbul-sa

    8.75 MILES

    Hard to find, difficult to reach and a wonder to behold, this hermitage has Buddhist images meticulously etched into stone. Visually powerful in scale and…

    Taejongdae Park

    4.62 MILES

    On the southern tip of Yeongdo (영도; Yeong Island), experience the city’s rugged coastline along a well-groomed walking path. For those less inclined to…

    Gwangan

    5.99 MILES

    Among the city's seven beaches, Gwangan is the best option for access and quality (the other beaches are Haeundae, Dadaepo, Songdo, Songjeong, Ilgwang and…

Nearby Busan attractions

1. Busan Tower

0.1 MILES

If the haze is not too thick, daytime views of container-ship traffic in the harbour from this 188m-high tower provide a sense of the port’s scale of…

2. Yongdu-san Park

0.14 MILES

Close to the shopping in Nampo-dong, this humble park is home to the 118m-high Busan Tower. If the haze is not too thick, daytime views of container-ship…

4. Busan Museum of Movies

0.19 MILES

The museum opened in July 2017 as the first film exhibition and experience in South Korea. Inside, visitors can pose with statues of their favourite…

5. Busan Modern History Museum

0.24 MILES

The hour it takes to walk through this small museum will be time well spent. There's a surprising amount of English material documenting the history of…

8. UN Cemetery

4.61 MILES

This is the only United Nations cemetery in the world and is the final resting place of 2300 men from 11 nations, including the UK, Turkey, Canada and…