In 2024, the quiet town of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture installed a giant black screen across the street from convenience store Lawson to block the view of Mt Fuji beyond the store’s blue and white roof. The flood of foreign tourists trying to capture the famous sight had caused too much disruption in the area with reported incidents of trespassing, littering and illegal parking.

Even after the black screen was installed, the chaos continued. Tourists kept poking holes in the screen to squeeze their cameras and phones through, sometimes verbally abusing the deployed guards. This ongoing battle with foreign tourists’ bad manners has prompted other municipalities and business owners to issue similar tourism guidelines and post rules in multiple languages.

However, bad manners aren’t always caused by travelers behaving selfishly. Many tourists face challenges in Japan such as language barriers and cultural differences, leading to unintentional faux pas due to their lack of knowledge. So if you’re planning to visit Japan, it’s important to know the basic Japanese customs and manners so as not to offend local people and to make the most of your stay.

Left: A crossing in Tokyo. VTT Studio/Shutterstock Right: A train station in Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

In Japanese cities, don’t…

1. Block traffic to take photos. Streets in Japan are likely to be narrow, and standing in the middle of the road may cause a serious accident.

2. Hold a party with alcoholic beverages on the street or in front of convenience stores. Shibuya Ward in Tokyo prohibits street drinking from 6pm to 5am, even though there’s no fine for violation.

3. Litter on the street. You might be fined, ranging from approximately ¥2000–50,000 (US$13–333). Also, don’t throw away everything into the same box. Plastic bottles and cans should be recycled while combustible trash and incombustible items are usually collected separately.

4. Take pictures of passengers or crew members on the train without their permission.

5. Walk on railway tracks where there is no marked crossing. Multiple tourists trying to take photos have lost their lives by being hit by a train.

6. Store your oversized baggage in the reserved area on bullet trains. Many disputes between passengers have occurred due to the use of designated areas without bookings. If you bring baggage without a booking, ¥1000 (US$6.66) will be charged.

7. Speak loudly or make phone calls on the train except for emergencies, and don’t use your phone near the priority seats on the train and bus during rush hour.

8. Cough or sneeze too much without wearing a mask. If you’re sick, wear a mask, especially on a crowded train or bus.

9. Cut in line. Carefully check if anyone is already queuing and ask someone if you’re not sure where to wait.

10. Forget to carry around cash. While e-money and credit cards are widely used, some shops and restaurants still accept only cash.

11. Eat while walking. If you buy some snacks from food vans, find a bench or head to a nearby park.

12. Smoke on the street. Avoid fines from ¥1000–5000 (US$6.66–33) by finding a designated smoking area.

13. Spread out on the escalator. While Tokyoites usually line up on the left and keep the right side open, this custom reverses in Osaka and Kyoto. Check where people stand and follow the local rules.

14. Look for a trash can on the street. Use ones next to vending machines, or the one at the place where you have made the purchase. Otherwise, keep it with you till you arrive at the hotel.

15. Carry your suitcase when visiting popular sightseeing destinations. Leave it in a storage locker at the nearest station.

16. Get confused by the payment on the bus. In Tokyo and other highly populated areas, you’re expected to get on the bus at the front and pay the fee immediately, while other regions’ buses let passengers enter from the central rear door and pay when they get off at their destination. Also, bring some cash if you don’t have a rechargeable IC card.

17. Forget tax exemption procedures at specific stores (department stores, electronic stores etc.) when making a purchase over ¥5,000 (US$35). Show your passport at designated counters and you'll save 10% consumption tax at checkout.

18. Rent a car and drive if you’re not familiar with Japanese traffic rules. In 2024, in Yamanashi Prefecture alone, there were 769 cases of traffic accidents caused by foreign rental car drivers in the foothills of Mt Fuji.

19. Drive or ride a bike under the influence of alcohol, or use your smartphone while pedaling. Smartphone use while cycling could lead to imprisonment for up to 6 months or fines of up to ¥100,000 (US$667) while drunk cycling could lead to imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to ¥500,000 (US$3333). If you need to check maps, fix your phone on the handle or keep it in your pocket and listen to the audio navigation. Make sure you’re stopped before scrolling the phone.

Left: The basin of purification at Fushimi Inari-Taisha in Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet Right: Kinkaku-ji, a Zen temple in Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

At Japanese historic and cultural sites, don’t…

20. Enter private premises. Japan has many cultural heritage sites where people carry out their daily lives such as Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture.

21. Touch artwork and valuables behind a barrier. They could be easily damaged.

22. Damage public or private property. In 2024, an American tourist carved his family names on the torii gate at Meiji-jingū Shrine and got arrested for property damage. Also, don’t leave stickers on road signs or anywhere else.

23. Speak loudly, especially at temples and shrines. Embrace tranquility and allow other visitors to do the same.

24. Stop geikos (geisha) and harass them. It’s not permitted to take their photos without their permission.

25. Step into restricted areas. At shrines and temples in mountainous areas, there may be a risk of avalanches.

26. Explore the shrine or temple premises before washing your hands and rinsing your mouth. Stop by the basin of purification located at the entrance, pour a little water with a ladle onto your hands, and use your hand to cleanse your mouth. Don’t put your mouth on the ladle directly, spit in the basin or toss coins into the water.

Left: Dinner at Izakaya Ouchigohan Nakashimaya in Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet Right: Gion neighborhood of Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

At Japanese restaurants, hotels and hot springs, don’t…

27. Assume the menu is vegan-friendly even if you don’t see any animal-derived ingredients. Japanese cuisine heavily relies on seafood broth, so ask your server before ordering.

28. Get surprised by an unordered appetizer called otoshi. A small cup of appetizer is a common disguised table charge costing around ¥500 (US$3.33). If you don’t want it, ask if it can be canceled.

29. Order one serve of a dish when the minimum order quantity is two. Japanese dishes, like hot pot, often have a minimum order number. Check whether the photo in the menu shows one or more, and make sure you order the correct number of servings.

30. Wipe your face or mouth with a hot oshibori towel. Use it only for hands.

31. Stick chopsticks upright in food, or pass food from chopsticks to chopsticks. These acts are reminiscent of Buddhist rituals.

32. Ignore the evacuation route instructions at hotels. Know how to evacuate, and if an earthquake strikes, get under a table or cover your head and hold onto something to stay steady until the shaking stops. If you’re at the beach, evacuate to higher ground immediately to avoid tsunamis. Tune in to TV or check official apps such as NHK, Safety Tips, and Japan Travel for further information.

33. Overlook the “take off your shoes” sign. Take off your shoes or change to offered slippers when you enter shared bathroom areas or tatami dining rooms at hotels and restaurants.

34. Enter the shared hot spring bathroom without checking for men or women. Many hotels switch their bathrooms daily to offer different styles of hot springs simply by changing curtains at the entrance. Blue curtains with the kanji 男 means it’s for men, while red curtains with 女 means it’s for women.

35. Place your personal towel in shared bathwater, and always thoroughly wash your body at washing stations before entering the communal bath.

36. Assume all bathhouses are tattoo-friendly. If you have a small tattoo, cover it up with a bandage. Tattoos in Japan tend to be synonymous with gangs and generally aren't welcome in public bathhouses. If you have a big tattoo that can't easily be covered up, seek tattoo-friendly bathhouses like Matsumoto-yu in Tokyo's Nakan district, Konparu-yu in Giza and Gokouyu in Kyoto.

37. Reject paying a hot spring bathing tax that costs around ¥150 (US$1) per day. Regardless of the visitor’s nationality, this should be paid, except for children aged under 12.

38. Tip when the service provider declines. Tipping is unnecessary in Japan, so leave coins in the donation box.