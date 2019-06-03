Kaziranga National Park

The park’s 2400 one-horned rhinos represent about two-thirds of the world’s total population (in 1904, there were only 200). Kaziranga offers popular 4WD safaris that allow you to get close to the rhinos and other large mammals; you may want to avoid the elephant-back safaris on animal welfare concerns. Safaris are available in four of the park's five ranges, of which the central Kohora Range and western Bagori Range offer the best overall wildlife sightings and also have most safari traffic.

Each visitable range has its own gate, with jeep-rental and entry ticket offices nearby. Many lodgings will deal with the formalities for their guests and arrange for safari jeeps to pick you up (usually for an extra few hundred rupees).