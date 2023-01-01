Kaziranga National Orchid & Biodiversity Park

A fascinating counterpart to the wildlife attractions of Kaziranga National Park, the Orchid Park houses not only an orchid house with over 600 species from Northeast India (April is the best month for blooms), but also bamboo and medicinal herb gardens, a cactus house, and a handicrafts museum. It's 350m south off NH715 (old NH37), 1.2km east of Kohora's central crossroads.

From November to February the park's auditorium stages a colourful show of 13 mainly Assamese folk dances at 6.30pm (₹200).